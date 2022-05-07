Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Don Gives a Glimpse Into Fun-Filled College Drama

After the release of three smashing hit songs from upcoming Tamil film Don, its trailer was released by the makers on May 6. Sivakarthikeyan, who enacts Vernuganan’s character in this film, has garnered immense applause for his acting. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse into the college romance between Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays the female lead. The trailer of the movie has garnered over six million views on YouTube since its release.

The trailer starts with a college strike scene. It is followed with the introduction of other characters, including Sivakarthikeyan. Sivakarthikeyan is shown as a mischievous student who is often looking for new ways to irritate his teachers. Sivakarthikeyan’s character Vernuganan is immensely talented and aspires to make his career in every field. His problem is lack of focus. There arrives a time in his life when he feels defeated and is on the brink of losing everything.

Advertisement

Vernuganan’s character experiences an array of different emotions. Sivakarthikeyan appears to be at ease with every emotion. Don is written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. Actors SJ Suryah and Samuthirakani are playing important roles in the movie. SJ Suryah enacts a strict professor’s role in this film.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies has acquired theatrical rights for distribution of Don in Tamil Nadu. Don is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Don releases on May 13.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for this film. Three songs of the movie titled Jalabulajangu, Bae and Private Party have already been released. All the three songs match the fun filled vibe of this film. Rokesh has penned lyrics for Jalabulajangu. Vignesh Shivan has penned lyrics for the song Bae.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan himself has penned the lyrics for the Private Party track. The song has garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube. Shobi Paulraj and Sandy have choreographed the song Private Party. Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi have given their voices for this dance number.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.