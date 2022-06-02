Trailer of SJ Suryah-Priya Bhavani Shankar's Bommai Out, Promises Romance, Thrill

The trailer of SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer Bommai is out. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film marks their second consecutive collaboration following the critically and commercially acclaimed Monster.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, launching the trailer through her Twitter handle, shared a poster featuring Suryah and wrote, “BOMMAI trailer is here Link https://youtu.be/uukRJuLBLJs #Bommai #BommaiTrailer."

The poster shows Suryah giving finishing touches to a mannequin with a painting brush in his hand.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer promises an interesting romantic thriller offering a glimpse of a strange connection between a man (SJ Suryah) and a living mannequin (played by Priya Bhavani Shankar). The trailer ends with a note as the lead actors recite an old Tamil song. In addition to Suryah and Priya, the film also features Chandini Tamizharasan in a key role.

Now, as the trailer has been released, the film is expected to hit the screens soon. The music of Bommai has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Karky has penned the lyrics. In the technical crew, the film has Richard M Nathan handling cinematography, while Anthony will be serving as an editor. The film has been written by MR Pon film Parthiban. Meanwhile, in art by K. Kadir, Kanal Kannan has worked as a stunt master in the film.

Speaking of SJ Suryah, the actor has become one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema after delivering the 2021 blockbuster Maanadu. The actor’s quirky and entertaining performance in the film was liked by everyone.

