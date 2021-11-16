Trailer of Venkatesh-Starrer Drushyam 2 Out, Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime on Nov 25

The trailer of Telugu superstar Venkatesh-starrer Drushyam 2 was released on various digital platforms on Monday evening. OTT platform Amazon Prime released the trailer on its official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube handle.

The exclusive digital premiere of this Telugu thriller will take place on November 25. Telugu movie lovers and Venkatesh fans can enjoy the movie on Amazon Prime in India and across 240 countries.

Filmmakers of Drushyam 2 said that the movie is a Telugu crime-thriller. Venkatesh will continue his role in the movie. Actor Meena, Krithika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj and Poorna will be seen playing important characters along with the superstar. The film has been co-produced by Antony and directed by Jeetu Joseph.

The film is set to start from where Drushyam ended. Drushyam 2 is set to take audiences on a roller-coaster journey as Ram Babu’s family is threatened by an investigation into past events. If you have watched Drushyam, then you will be aware that Ram Babu’s character was played by Venkatesh.

Advertisement

The Amazon Prime original film will keep the audience engaged as Ram Babu is all set to protect his family once again.

According to the filmmakers, the twist will keep the viewer engaged in the movie and s/he will have an idea about what’s next.

Venkatesh told the media, “I am happy I am part of Drushyam 2 as people along with their families can watch the movie in their homes."

The director and writer of the movie said, “Since the last several years, people have been asking me if there will be a sequel to Drushyam. A lot of hard work has gone into making the sequel and now we all are set for its release. I am waiting for reviews as it is premiered."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.