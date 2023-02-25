Adivasi youth Madhu’s lynching by a group of unknown people sent shockwaves across the country. According to reports, Madhu was captured from a cave by a group of people, allegedly beaten by them and paraded to Mukkali with his arms tied up. This bone-chilling murder of Madhu, who was suffering from mental issues, happened on February 22, 2018. Director Vijeesh Mani has taken the initiative to make a film titled Aadhivaasi on this pertinent issue. Vijeesh has unveiled the trailer of this film on Youtube, giving a glimpse of Madhu’s heart-breaking storyline. The trailer shows Madhu, a sensitive individual spending a major time of his life in the forests and emotionally attached to different trees and plants.

The trailer is followed by a voiceover which tells the reason for Madhu’s deteriorating health condition, i.e- chronological anxiety. The audience can see Madhu being extremely terrified of sounds and closing his ears as he is severely disturbed by them. In a sudden turn of events, a spine-chilling sight of Madhu’s body appears on the screen. It’s being carried by a group of individuals. This scene has been captured by a wide-angle shot which does not reveal the identities of criminals who killed Madhu. The trailer ends here leaving viewers with a question — whether Madhu’s killers would ever be caught. Users were quite sad that the trailer of a film on such an important subject has garnered just about 3,000 views. It has been four days since the release of the trailer and the number of views should have increased by now.

Despite all that, Aadhivaasi has become the talk of the town due to the acting prowess of actor Appani Sarath. Stakes are extremely high due to Appani’s act in his previous film Angamaly Diaries which has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cine buffs. Hopes are high for Appani this time as well and it is expected that he will live up to the expectations again. Viewers appreciated how he left no stone unturned to get the nuances of his character, who suffered from mental illness, right.

