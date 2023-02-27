Rakhi Sawant’s turbulent marital life with former partner Adil Khan Durrani has become one of the hot topics of discussion. Accused of domestic violence, Adil is currently under police custody. In numerous media interactions, flooding social media platforms, Rakhi Sawant has claimed that she wishes to start over her life from scratch, adding that her ex-entrepreneur-beau should never get bail.

Recently, the actress was once again papped at the Mumbai airport with her friend. While speaking with the media, the 44-year-old compared herself to a railway station metaphorically, indicating that as long as the station is in good shape, there will be many trains that will come and leave.

The now-viral video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram on February 27. Rakhi Sawant was dressed in a lime green, halter-neck, rose-patterned crop top. She teamed up her outfit with a ripped, and asymmetrical denim skirt. The social media sensation rounded off her quirky avatar with a pair of almost knee-high, bright pink boots, and orange-coloured sunglasses, carrying a trolley bag in her hands.

Speaking to the media, Rakhi said that it was time for her to get back on her feet and focus on work more than anything. The loosely-translated version of what she said was, “I feel, I need to stand up and work. When you have work, you have everything. I’ve just started standing on my feet. My husband has let me down terribly. But, there is no joy in standing up when you don’t experience the fall."

Flaunting her boho-chic ensemble, Rakhi took a dig at Adil as she said, “Mere husband, itni acchi, hot biwi ko chhor ke bhatak gaaye. Toh aagar yeh station salaamat hai, toh train toh aati jaati rehegi. (My husband went astray leaving such a nice, hot wife. If this station is safe, then trains will come and go.)

ETimes reports that Rakhi was jetting off to Dubai with her friend to inaugurate Rakhi Sawant Academy for budding actors and actresses.

Rakhi Sawant earlier alleged that Adil was involved in several extra-marital affairs. Sharing her abusive marriage, she lodged an FIR against him, claiming that her ex-partner threatened to kill her and even sold some of her nude clips.

