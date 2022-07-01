Travis Barker’s Cause of Hospitalisation Revealed; Ex Shanna Moakler ‘Prays For His Speedy Recovery’

Two days after musician Travis Barker was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the cause of his hospitalisation is now revealed. As per a report by TMZ, the 46-year-old is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

A source close to Travis told the Hollywood entertainment portal, “It was pancreatitis. He was complaining of cramps."

Another insider told, “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk." TMZ first reported the news of Travis’ cause of hospitalisation.

Advertisement

The Blink-182 drummer was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning but at that time, the exact reason was not revealed. He was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, US, for additional care with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Photos had gone viral on social media, which showed Barker lying on a stretcher outside the hospital. His daughter, Alabama Barker, posted and deleted a picture of her father in the hospital while he rested in a hospital bed. She appeared to hint on social media that Mr Barker’s health had taken a serious turn after she asked for prayers.

On Thursday, Travis’s ex-wife spoke out about her ex-husband’s hospital stay as he fights pancreatitis.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]. I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."" said Moakler in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Advertisement

She ended her statement by saying the famous drummer “has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

The exes share a son Landon and a daughter Alabama. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whose biological father is professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Advertisement

For now, Mr Barker’s condition is unknown. No statement has been released by the drummer or his wife’s team.

The health scare comes just a month after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. The couple got engaged in October 2021.

In April, the duo had a practice wedding at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The wedding was not legally binding and it took place after the couple attended the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.