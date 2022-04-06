Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Wishes Him After His Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding reports took the internet by storm last evening. The couple had a surprise wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas, right after the Grammy Awards. Now reports say that the marriage might not be legal as they were not given a license. However, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wished the couple luck after reports of their wedding had surfaced. Shanna and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and are parents to two kids - Alabama and Landon.

She also has a child with Oscar De La Hoya.

In a statement to People, she said, “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

For the uninitiated, Shanna had previously blamed their split on Travis having an affair with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Page Six exclusively revealed that the pair had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet," an insider shared on Tuesday morning.

Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one. Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

However, a TMZ report had earlier said that the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness. Kourtney and Travis reportedly made their way to the chapel at around 1:30 am, a few hours after Travis performed at the Grammys and tied the knot. The TMZ report added that the couple did not allow photos at the venue and brought their own photographer and security for the secret wedding.

Both the stars have been married previously. Kourtney was married to Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Meanwhile, Travis was married to Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy.

