Tridha Choudhury Is a Vintage Parisian Beauty In This Shimmer Dress

Tridha Choudhury is one of the prominent faces of the Hindi film industry. She made her acting debut with the Bengali movie Mishawr Rawhoshyo in 2013, directed by Srijit Mukherji. The viewers loved her character Rini in the film. In 2013, she also made her television debut with Star Plus’ popular series Dahleez, where she played the female lead. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also a fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. She often shares photos and videos to give a glimpse of her whereabouts to her fans. Recently, the actress shared a reel on her official Instagram handle, which is going viral all over social media.

The actress is currently enjoying her trip to Paris. In the clip, Tridha is slaying in a black sleeveless shimmer dress with a plunging neckline. She opted for glam makeup, kept her hair open, and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and matching heels. She shot the video in a luxury hotel named Hotel Castille Paris. In the montage video, a number of scenes and still pictures of Tridha can be seen, where she seems to be having the best time of her life in “the heart of Paris." She is seen engaging in various activities like sitting on a couch with a storybook and dancing with a huge teddy bear in the hotel. Sharing the reel, the actress wrote, “Allure Parisienne, Style a L’italienne. Where French luxury meets Italian charm. I must stay in the Heart of Paris."

Her fans were blown away after seeing the clip. Many showered compliments for the actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is absolutely beautiful! You look stunning!" Another one commented, “You look like the vintage heroine in black and white". Many showered fire emojis too in the comment section.

Tridha got her breakthrough after appearing in the Mx Player original series Aashram. This crime drama web series was directed by Prakash Jha and also featured Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Tridha essayed the role of a sex worker, named Babita, in the show. She received a lot of appreciation for her stellar acting chops and also made headlines for her bold scenes with co-star Bobby.

She was last seen in the music video Dhokebaaz, alongside Vivek Oberoi. The song was sung by Afsana Khan, and composed and written by Jaani.

