Trinamool Leader Sayantika Banerjee’s Car Meets With Accident

Trinamool State Secretary Sayantika Bandyopadhyay was involved in an accident on her way to Kolkata on Thursday. She was returning from Bankura when her car was reportedly hit by a 12-wheeler lorry in West Burdwan. Fortunately, nobody was injured after the accident. However, the right side of the car was damaged.

The incident took place on national highway 2 Kaksha. Local police have arrested the driver and taken the truck into its custody. Police are also investing in the matter. As per reports, the speed limit of the truck will also be probed. Details related to any mechanical fault will also be taken into consideration.

After the accident, Sayantika has put her travel plans on hold and decided to return to Bakura.

Advertisement

The actress-turned-politician is known for her works in the films Shesh Theke Shuru, Shooter and Bindaas.

Sayantika was last seen in Ami Je Ke Tomar, directed by Ravi Kinagi. She played the character of Prachi in the film. Prachi falls in love with Ankush Hazra’s Aditya Roy Chowdhury. The film also featured Nusrat Jahan and Laboni Sarkar in crucial roles. The plot of the film revolves around Aditya who falls for Esha. Later, the twist comes when Aditya finds out that Prachi has feelings for him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.