Tripling S3 Actor Amol Parashar Confesses Negative Reviews Might 'Pinch You a Little Bit'

Actor Amol Parashar will soon be seen in Tripling season 3. The actor will be reprising his role as Chiitwan while Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo will be returning as Chandan and Chanchal. While the first season was received with much love, the second season received mixed responses.

When asked if negative reviews impact him, Amol said, “Fortunately, I have not been a victim of bitter reviews or negative comments. But if you encounter them, they might pinch you a little bit but you got to switch off. If not negative but they are also not as good as you want them to be; it will teach you to move on. As long as you know you have poured in your 100%, there’s nothing to worry about."

“If you think you could have done it better, there is always room for improvement. This is something that comes with experience. Eventually, you try to look at the positive side of whatever happened," he added.

The new season of Tripling sees the siblings heading on a trek with their parents, who have decided to separate. While he refrained from sharing spoilers, the actor opened up about reuniting with the team after a long break for the third season.

“My memory is not very great in terms of recalling incidents on sets but I have to agree that Tripling has been a very chill show. It was such a wholesome vibe spending time with each other. After the pandemic, we didn’t get to see each other’s friends that much so, it was nice to catch-up and know what’s happening in who’s life and vibe. Just like the characters are catching up on screen, actors are catching up off screen which was fun, interesting, comfortable and easy," he said.

Tripling season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Zee5.

