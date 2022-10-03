Tripling Season 3 Teaser: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar Reunite After 3 Years For A Trek

The wait has been long but the Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan are finally back! Fans of the TVF show were in for a surprise when the brand and Zee5 announced they will be releasing Tripling season 3. They also released a teaser featuring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar, promising a dramatic family trek trip. The show also stars Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The teaser opens with Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) convincing his siblings Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar) to join him as he takes a trip home after learning that their parents are separating. While they instantly agree, Chitvan in his trademark style adds dollops of adventure to the trip. The trio, in the cold winters of the mountains, is on a bike with a sidecar.

Their adventures take a new turn when the siblings plan on taking their parents and partners on a road but like every family, the trio also has to deal with their share of drama. The trailer features some of Chandan’s iconic lines such as ‘Baba, you’re beautiful’.

Advertisement

The teaser was released with the description: “The shattering news about their parents’ divorce makes Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitwan rush back to the mountains to their paternal home in Manali. Will an adventure stop the separation, or will this be the end of a happy family?"

Tripling season 2 premiered back in April 2019. Although the series has released just 10 episodes (five in each season), the series is popular among those watching OTT content much before those who jumped on the bandwagon during the lockdown.

The third season has been written by Sumeet Vyas and directed by Neeraj Udhwani. The filmmaker, in a statement to the media a few weeks ago, teased the new season.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

“The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here