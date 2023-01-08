Tripti Dimri Sings 'Ghoday Par Sawaar' While Rumoured BF Karnesh Ssharma Records; See Her New Year’s Photo Dump

Tripti Dimri ended the year on a positive note with Anvita Dutt’s musical phenomenon titled Qala. While the film was appreciated by the audience and the critics, Tripti got her fair share of acclaim too for her incredible performance. But the actress didn’t only make waves for her film but also for a viral picture that surfaced a few days ago and it showed her hugging Anushka Sharma’s brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma. While the duo haven’t confirmed their romantic relationship, they still remain mired in speculations. Thus, Tripti Dimri’s latest social media post only hints towards their entanglement.

On Saturday, the Laila Majnu actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures and videos that also featured her rumoured lover Karnesh Sharma. In the video clip which was further down in her New Year’s photo dump, Tripti can be seen covering Ghodey Par Sawaar, a popular song from Qala. She was accompanied by a person strumming the guitar and another person clapping to the rhythm. One could also spot Karnesh standing at a distance and capturing her performance on the camera. The dump also contained a selfie of Tripti with Karnesh and Saurabh Malhotra. The trio smiled joyously for the camera. Another picture showed Tripti and Karnesh releasing a sky lantern in the sky. The Bulbbul actress rocked a black sweater, matching pants and a pink jacket and Karnesh donned a black hoodie and pants.

Besides the rumoured duo, the New Year dump also consisted of sun-kissed pictures of Tripti, a snap of hers inside a swimming pool, one where she is intently reading a book, a picture where she is holding a glass of tea and much more. She wrote in the caption, “New Year’s photo dump(with pink heart, stars and big eyes emoji)". Meanwhile, her fans swarmed her with compliments. One of them wrote, “You literally slayed in Qala!" Another one commented, “You sing well! Wow!" Someone else said, “Loved you as Bulbbul. Loved your more as Qala. What a powerful performance! Will wait for your next movie(heart emojis)".

Triptii Dimri won rave reviews for her performance in Qala. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the psychological drama featured Triptii as a famous singer, yearning for acceptance from her mother and how she navigates her relationship with her. The movie also marked Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s film debut too. Anushka Sharma also had a special cameo in the film.

