Triptii Dimri Says Playing Bulbbul, Qala Changed Her, Reveals 'I'd Get Messages from Women...'

It might be just five years that Triptii Dimri began her career as an actor but she has already proved her mettle. Her debut outing Poster Boys (2017) co-starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade might have had a lukewarm response at the box office and didn’t add much to her popularity but with the immense critical acclaim that came her way with her subsequent film choices such as Laila Majnu (2018), Bulbbul (2020) and the recently released Qala – she played titular characters in all three - she has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors of today.

Qala released on Netflix early this month and her portrayal of a singer, who battles self-doubt and childhood trauma, and the complicated relationship she shares with her mother, fetched Triptii heaps of praises. The film is also being hailed for touching upon pertinent issues and for being told from the lens of a feminist - be it when Qala gives an opportunity to a female photographer in a room full of her male counterparts or when she hires a female secretary without creating a brouhaha about it and choosing to refer to her only as a secretary.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, the 28-year-old talks about feeling rather grateful to be a part of narratives, which help make subtle statements she believes in. “The credit for this goes to Anvitaa (Dutt; director). It has come from her and that has made me more aware of these things. Earlier, I wasn’t aware of the fact that, as a person, I’ve to make a point on certain subjects or I’ve to be responsible and pick the right kind of scripts," she states.

For Triptii, films, apart from being a source of entertainment, are a significant medium to reach out to the audience with powerful messages. She explains, “While doing Bulbbul and Qala, I’ve come to realise that we can tell a story and talk about important things at the same time and that films are a beautiful way to put these things out in the world. Whatever we learn as human beings, it’s either from our parents or the things we read and watch. And if we can give the audience something that they can watch and learn from about life and the things that are happening to women, there’s nothing more beautiful than that."

In the supernatural thriller Bulbbul, her character though demure in the beginning channels her inner feminine divinity in the second half of the film to seek vengeance for the oppression that women go through. And Triptii shares that till date, she continues to receive messages from the audience for causing a shift in their lives.

An overwhelmed Triptii remarks, “Even two years after doing Bulbbul, I used to get messages from women thanking me for being a part of the film. I would get messages that read, ‘We watched your film and we loved it. Your character gave us the strength to stand up against the wrong things.’ It made me feel so powerful. I was overwhelmed with the fact that a story that I was a part of impacted people’s lives and mind-sets so much. It made me realise that cinema, indeed, is a very powerful medium."​

Quiz her if there’s a bit of her in the characters that she has played over the years, which have gone on to define her career, and she says, “As human beings, we’ve many shades and emotions within us. I’ve anger, compassion, Laila, Bulbbul and Qala in me. It’s just that I don’t touch upon these emotions on a day-to-day basis."

Shedding some light on the process of finding these strong-willed women within her, Triptii says, “For Laila, I had to be a bubbly, full of life and fun-loving girl in the first half of the film – that was the brief given to me. I might be all these things around my friends but in general, you won’t see me jumping around all the time. But to play Laila, I had to find that person within me. To play Bulbbul in the first half, I had to find that vulnerability within me. For the second half, I had to find a certain strength and power in me."

The actor, who will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, continues, “All these emotions are there within me, it’s just that I need to tap into them at different points to play different characters. Every character that I’ve played will always remain with me for life as best friends. Now that I’ve played them, I know that I can be them again if I’ve to."

