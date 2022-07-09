Trisha Krishnan Believes Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Will Be The Best Pan-India Film

The much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to hit the silver screen on September 30. The audience is looking forward to this adaptation of the novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. At the teaser launch of the film, Trisha Krishnan, who enacts princess Kundavai’s character in this film, said that Ponniyin Selvan will be best the pan-India movie.

She added that she was happy to have played princess Kanduvai’s character. She said that every actor wants to work in a Mani Ratnam film.

Vikram Prabhu also expressed his views regarding the film. According to Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan is a multi-starrer film in a true sense as it has a total of 30 actors. Vikram was reminded of how his grandfather loved the novel Ponniyin Selvan. He said that his father asked him to purchase five more copies of the novel. This shows the amount of love Ponniyin Selvan has. It remains to be seen whether the film gets the same appreciation.

Jayam Ravi was also delighted to be a part of this film. According to him, nothing better has happened in his life before being a part of such a film.

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan took three years to finish. The first part is going to release in five languages. A.R. Rahman composed the music for this film. Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography. It is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

With Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam is going to make a directorial comeback after four years. His last film was Chekka Chivantha Vaanam released on September 27, 2018. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam garnered a lot of appreciation upon its release. It narrated the story of three brothers who want to usurp power after their father’s death.

