Trisha Krishnan Looks Stunning as Princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan Poster

Ahead of Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan’s release, the makers have started sharing posters of actors donning the royal look of characters in the movie. After introducing Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, the latest addition to the coterie, Trisha Krishnan’s character of Princess Kundavai, is already breaking the internet.

The poster of Princess Kundavai is embellished with royal overtones as Trisha Krishnan compliments the character beautifully. While sharing Trisha’s poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

As Ponniyin Selvan’ is set to release on September 30, the makers of the film have actively been sharing updates about their magnum opus as a part of their promotion.

The movie took a span of three years to finish. The first part is releasing this September in five languages. It draws inspiration from a historical fiction novel of the same name, which is penned by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel revolves around the life story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

PS-1 is produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. It features a multi-talented star cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai and others. The music of the film is, composed by A.R Rahman and Ravi Varman took the task of cinematography.

With Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam is making a directorial comeback after a spell of four years. His last project ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’ was released in 2018. The movie told the story of three brothers who engage in a power struggle for control over their deceased father’s criminal empire. Upon its release, the film garnered positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

