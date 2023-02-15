One of the most admired and successful actresses in the South film industry, Trisha Krishnan has a massive fan following. Trisha exudes the ability to captivate audiences with both her elegance and her acting prowess. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has consistently given blockbuster performances and received many accolades.

This Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming film Leo. She posted a story on her Instagram account from the shooting location. It seems that team Leo is shooting some sequences in Kashmir. In the picture, she is surrounded by some junior artists of the film.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shooting of the film is going on in full swing. The title of the movie was recently revealed by the makers.

After a break of more than 14 years, Vijay is reunited with Trisha Krishnan in Leo. Both of them have worked together in movies like Gilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Sanjay Dutt will also appear in Leo as the lead antagonist. It is the first time when Sanjay Dutt will share the screen with Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay.

Recently, a video from the sets of the film Leo was leaked which created hype among Vijay’s fans. In the leaked footage, Vijay can be seen wearing a white shirt and strolling through traffic. The leaked footage quickly went viral across all social media platforms. Vijay fan pages made an appeal to everyone not to distribute videos from the shooting sets of the film.

The team Leo had a grand puja ceremony in Chennai a few weeks ago before beginning the shooting of the film.

In the puja ceremony, Vijay wore a semi-formal black shirt with denim pants and looked casual. Trisha wore a golden silk saree and matching blouse, and she looked as ethereal as ever. The stunning actress finished her ensemble with a bold choker set and a messy hairstyle decorated with jasmine flowers. Director Karthik Subbaraj, a few other members of the film industry, and the Leo crew attended the ceremony.

