Trisha Krishnan To Get Hefty Remuneration For Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 108

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 108 is in the news again. Reports suggest that the makers of NBK 108 are all set to rope in actress Trisha Krishnan for the much-awaited movie. If reports are to be believed, Trisha has charged a hefty amount of Rs 1 crore for the film. Trisha has cultivated a huge fan base with her acting chops and stunning looks.

Her fans are delighted that Trisha will star alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in a film. Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on NBK 107. Last year, he delivered a big hit with Akhanda. Now, the mass hero will collaborate with director Anil Ravipudi for NBK 108. The film’s music will be composed by S Thaman.

Due to Akhanda’s success, there is a great buzz around NBK 108. The involvement of Trisha Krishnan will only increase the hype around the film.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Actress Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of her latest film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The magnum opus has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office and broken several records in Indian cinema. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has collected close to Rs 475 crore worldwide. Several trade analysts are predicting the film could go past the coveted Rs 500 crore mark.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is a grand visual spectacle and has received rave reviews from critics. Movie buffs have loved the film’s engrossing premise that revolves around the Chola Empire.

Mani Ratnam’s period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It is worth mentioning that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is the first Tamil film to be screened in the visually immersive IMAX format.

In addition to Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 features an exceptional cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R Parthiban.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here