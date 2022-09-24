Trisha Shares Pics with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, AR Rahman from Ponniyin Selvan Promotions

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is currently gearing up for a big worldwide release on September 30, 2022. The cast and makers of the film are travelling to several cities to promote the upcoming film. The team of Ponniyin Selvan attended an event in Hyderabad and soon after travelled to Mumbai. During their journey, actress Trisha Krishnan took a sweet picture while on a flight and shared it with fans through her social media handle.

Advertisement

In the picture, Trisha Krishnan can be seen striking a pose with co-stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and AR Rahman and are all smiles for the camera. They were seen sitting on a flight as they posed for the picture.

Aishwarya was seen wearing a beige outfit, while Trisha donned a traditional outfit with a pink dupatta. Chiyaan Vikram and AR Rahman were seen dressed in all black. Along with the picture, the actress also revealed her next destination for travel. She wrote, “Mumbaiiiii” and added an aeroplane emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Prior to this post, Trisha Krishnan shared an adorable picture with AR Rahman from their promotional event in Hyderabad. In the picture, AR Rahman can be seen holding a mic as he addresses the audience, while Trisha is seen in the background staring at the singer and is all smiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While AR Rahman was seen sporting a black traditional outfit with silver work, Trisha, on the other hand, donned a black sheer saree with a sequenced blouse. She completed her look with a chunky choker and went for a more natural look. Along with the picture, the actress penned a note revealing her love for AR Rahman. She wrote, “Perpetually love struck but then who isn’t? with a wink emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

The story of the movie, Ponniyin Selvan I, whose first instalment is slated to premiere on September 30, centres on the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who subsequently became renowned as the great Raja Chozhan. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Prabhu in crucial roles. Director Mani Ratnam has also referred to it as his dream project. In the film, Aishwarya will play two roles. She will be seen in the roles of Mandakini Devi and Queen Nandini. The film will be one of the most expensive projects in the country's history.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here