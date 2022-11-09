Trishala Dutt Shares Throwback Photo of Dad Sanjay Dutt and Late Mom Richa Sharma

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shared a throwback photo of her parents and it has all our hearts. The snap featured her father Sanjay Dutt and late mother Richa Sharma. Recently, Trishala interacted with her fans using the Instagram feature - ‘Ask Me Anything.’ She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories under the “a pic you love but it's not you” question. She captioned it, “My mommy (RIP) and daddy Sanjay Dutt” with a red heart emoji.

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay tied the nuptial knot with Richa in the year 1987. Unfortunately, within two years of marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour. After a long battle with the ailment, she breathed her last in 1996.

Trishala is a psychotherapist by profession and lives in the USA, with her maternal grandparents. She often treats us with adorable throwback pictures of her parents. Last year, to mark her mother’s birth anniversary, Trishala shared a never-seen-before photo of the actress. The black and white snap featured Richa Sharma's enchanting smile and expressive eyes. “Happy birthday mommy, RIP paradise,” she had captioned the post, with a “miss you” gif.

Sanjay Dutt is now happily married to Manyata Dutt. The couple is parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in the period action drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film, directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, was released in July. Unfortunately, it fell flat at the box office. Earlier in 2022, he starred in KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon. And, the project was a huge hit. Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy The Virgin Tree. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari.

