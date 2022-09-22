Trisha’s Doppelganger Amazes People With Her Ponniyin Selvan Avatar, See Pics

Tollywood actress Trisha Krishan is a well-known face in the film industry. The actress has mesmerised viewers with her on-fleek acting performances in films like Aranmanai 2, 96, and Khatta Meetha to name a few. Trisha has currently become the talk of the tinsel town with her character Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

With Trisha currently awaiting the release of the magnum opus, a “Junior Trisha" is slowly making the headlines. Astonishing netizens to the core, a woman named Deepika Vijay has grabbed eyeballs for having a striking resemblance to actress Trisha.

Deepika, a blogger and influencer, has stunned netizens with her pictures. People have been drawing comparisons between her and Trisha, calling Deepika a doppelganger of the actress.

Deepika also seems to enjoy her popularity. She often drops glimpses of her photoshoots on social media, recreating Trisha’s looks and style. Recently, the Mysore-based influencer recreated Trisha’s Ponniyin Selvan character, Princess Kundavai, which drew plenty of reactions from the online community.

Deepika was seen dressed like Trisha’s Kundavai draped in a silk Kanjeevaram saree in a nauvari fashion, typical of the ancient times. Donning heavy ornaments, she struck various elegant poses and flaunted her Kundavai look to viewers.

“Kundavai lived a thousand years before. And so my heart yearned for a makeover like Kundavai for a thousand years!" read Deepika’s caption.

From Deepika’s traditional saree drape to her majestic make-up, the influencer appeared to be a mirror image of Trisha. Trisha fans were taken aback at the unusual resemblance between the two women and expressed their amazement in Deepika’s comment section.

“Shocked," wrote one user. “Doppelganger of Trisha," commented another.

Deepika is an active user of social media. She shares some sneak peeks into her photoshoot diaries looking every bit like the actress. Here are some of Deepika’s other snaps from her Ponniyin Selvan photoshoots.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan’s gripping trailer has left a lasting impression on moviegoers with its grand visuals and clips of some magnificent action sequences. Besides Trisha, the film also stars South superstars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shobhita Dhulipala in titular roles.

The upcoming movie based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name is set to mark its presence in theatres on September 30 in five languages.

