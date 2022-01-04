Tristan Thompson Apologises to Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He 'Fathered' Maralee Nichols' Baby

NBA player Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter after a new paternity test revealed that he “fathered a child” with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. On Monday (Tuesday morning in India), Tristan Thompson issued a two-part statement on his Instagram story, where he publicly committed to co-parenting his baby son with Maralee Nichols and apologized to Khloe for the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused her. Tristan Thompson’s statements arrived after Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit claiming that the basketball player is the father of her baby boy, who was born on December 2 last year. Maralee has also sued Tristan for child support. It has been reported that during the course of the lawsuit, Tristan Thompson repeatedly asked for the DNA test of the baby boy.

Tristan Thompson fathered a third child during his relationship with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson and Khloe broke up in the summer last year.

In his statement, the NBA player wrote: “Today, paternity test rest results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

In the next part, Tristan Thompson stated that he has “the utmost respect for” Khloe: “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

In 2016, Thompson had a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. He was dating Khloe Kardashian at that time and two years later, in 2018, Khloe welcomed a daughter with the basketball player. The next year, they parted ways after rumours about Thompson cheating on Kardashian with model Jordyn Woods surfaced on the Internet.

However, in 2020, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were quarantined together during the COVID lockdown. Last year, the duo announced their break-up in June.

