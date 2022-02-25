Trivikram Avoids Limelight, Speaking at Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event. Here's Why

The grand pre-release event of star-studded Bheemla Nayak took place on Tuesday. As the event was a visual treat for many, the fans were a little disappointed, for Trivikram Srinivas, who has penned the long-awaited film, went off-camera during the event. The star director didn’t give any speech, and the fans were surprised.

The director attended the event, but the cameras failed to capture him as he avoided the limelight. The reason is unknown.

In the run-up to Bheemla Nayak’s release, there were a lot of reports about Trivikram’s involvement in the movie. Many believed that Trivikram donned the director’s hat for the film, and Sagar K Chandra’s role has been limited.

In addition to this, an audio clip of producer Bandla Ganesh surfaced on the internet, and that’s why Trivikram avoided delivering a speech at the event, many said.

The event was graced by big personalities, including Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggunati, Samyukta Menon, and politicians KT Rama Rao and Talsani Srinivas Yadav as chief guests.

The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Disney + Hotstar for a record price. It is said that the film will be available on OTT within 50 days of its release.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati is playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon star as female leads. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman has scored the background music. The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

