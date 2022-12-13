Trivikrama Actor Vikram Ravichandran Signs Second Film With Debutant Karthik Rajan

Kannada actor Vikram Ravichandran has created ripples in movie theatres with his debut film Trivikrama, earning a bounty of praise from the audience and movie critics. Having an IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10, the Sahana H.S. directorial established Vikram as a promising actor in the film industry. Now, the Kannada actor is all geared up for his next film and has even signed his new project. Vikram’s upcoming flick will be a “raw" gangster drama, helmed by debutant director-writer Karthik Rajan.

The untitled film will be announced on Sunday, December 18, reports Cinema Express. Vikram shared that the makers of the film were willing to launch the upcoming movie on Vikram’s brother, Manuranjan’s birthday. Manuranjan was responsible for sounding the clapper in this Vikram-starrer.

Speaking about his second film, Vikram opened up that he was happy to receive a film of his liking. “I finally got to be part of a script of my liking, which will be cult and raw. The film will also have me relaunch our home banner, Eswari Productions. It is time to raise the bar, and this project will be a good beginning for the year 2023. I’m not thinking too far about the film’s result, but we hope to make a statement in the industry in 2023," he said, as reported by Cinema Express.

The title and teaser of the movie will be declared next year in January. The yet-to-be-titled project will be bankrolled collaboratively by Vijay Kumar and Raksha Vijaykumar, best known for the 2021 romantic drama, Mugil Pete.

Debutant director Karthik Rajan had previously penned the script for the Telugu-language film Raju Gari Gadi 2, starring Nagarjuna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was also roped in as the co-director for the 2022 crime action film Head Bush. The new director has his hopes high for Vikram, calling him the ideal fit for the character.

Reports claim that the filming process is scheduled to commence in Karnataka’s Shivamogga city, followed by Bangalore with the crew members still discussing other possible locations. While composer Yuvaraj has been assigned to score the music, other details about the cast are still kept under wraps.

