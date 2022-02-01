Troll Calls Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella 'Bee-Stung'; She Hits Back

Model Gabriella Demetriades, also the girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, is often targetted by trolls on the Internet. This time, a user body-shamed Gabriella, saying that her lips looked bee-stung. The model has given a befitting response to the troll.

Recently, on her Instagram, Gabriella shared a skincare routine post wherein she was seen applying moisturiser, serum and sunblock. Her post received a whopping 8000 likes. In the caption, she wrote: “Cleanse, under eye, moisturiser, serum, sunblock. These are the products working for me lately but I keep changing it up. Living for this @summerfridays moisturiser though."

While some users admired her beauty, some excessively trolled her calling her lips “weird" and “bee-stung". A user wrote, “Your lips look like they got the bee sting. Hahaha, why can’t you people feel good about yourself without getting bee-stung." Gabriella commented, “Gabriella commented on this, ‘Hahaha, I have not really got a bee sting. These are my natural lips."

This wasn’t the first time Gabriella was targetted or body-shamed. While she has been praised for her looks and sartorial choices, Gabriella has also been body-shamed quite a lot. However, she does not hesitate to react with befitting replies to trolls.

On the work front, Gabriella is a popular model and owns the premium clothing label Deme. She has been busy juggling between her professional responsibilities and motherhood since she welcomed her first child, Arik Rampal, on July 18.

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. They had met through common friends which made their relationship smooth sailing. Arjun is happy that his daughters got to know Gabriella and they accepted her gracefully.

