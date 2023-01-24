Trolled for Gold, Malaylam Director Alphonse Puthren Removes Facebook Profile Pic

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, has retaliated against the critics who have mocked him for his recent movie, Gold. After the release of Gold, Puthren faced a lot of criticism online and he was trolled on social media. After a hiatus of seven years, the picture marked his much-anticipated return. However, the film could not live upto the expectations of the audience, resulting in a flurry of criticism directed towards Puthren.

The director had previously responded angrily to online harassment. But, this time, he updated his Facebook profile photo, which concealed his face, to express his anger against the critics.

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction it is good for you. Not for me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face on the internet. I’m not your slave or I did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public. So, see my works if you like. And don’t come to my page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible on the internet," Puthren wrote on his Facebook page.

Puthren also implied that he would overcome his current predicament and turn things around in the future. “I’m not who I used to be. I’ll be true to myself before being true to my partner, my kids, and the individuals who genuinely care about me and stood by my side when I fell. When I fell, you both laughed, and I shall never forget it. Nobody intentionally falls. It occurs naturally. Therefore, the same nature will support me and defend me. Enjoy your day," the filmmaker added.

In December of last year, the film Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara, was released in theatres. After the failure of the film at the box office Puthren has been aggressively responding to his critics and has been highly defensive over the movie.

On the work front, Puthren will next direct a movie called Paattu, starring Fahadh Faasil.

