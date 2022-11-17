Trolls Beware! Malaika Arora is Taking on Every Comment You Ever Made in Her New Reality Show Promo

Malaika Arora is one of the most photographed celebrities in B-Town. Her personal life is constantly making headlines, so is her fashion statements - from airport looks to photo shoots. The 49-year-old is famous for being one of the hottest celebs in town and defying age with her glamorous looks. Whether she goes to take a walk or heads to her yoga class, the paparazzi follows her everywhere. Her popularity is unparalleled and everyone has an opinion on her.

She is one of the most talked about, and most trolled celebs as well. The mother of one takes all the negativity in her stride - be it criticism around her clothes or her relationship. There isn’t a single incident of her being rude with the paparazzi or lashing out at anyone. She gracefully conducts herself in the public eye.

She is well aware of the negative comments and trolling, as is evident from the latest promo of her upcoming reality show, Moving in with Malaika. She is planning to slam all the negative comments by giving a more up, close and personal look at her life.

“Hey guys, it’s Malaika. The woman everybody loves to talk about. No? I mean it, just see the comments below this video ekbaar. ‘Kya kya pehenti hai, yeh sab kya karti hai?’ Kuchi bhi karo, everyone talks. I break up, it’s breaking news, I move on, all hell breaks loose. I am with my partner, I am trolled. I take a walk, I am trolled. Bikini ya evening gown, comments aate hain, ‘Ma’am, ghar pe raho na, yeh sab karne ki abhi umar nahi hai.’ Sure, I am not getting any younger. But you know what is really getting old? These comments," she says in the promo.

She shared the promo with the caption, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another think coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about - #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar."

Malaika had her celebrity friends cheering for her in the comments section. VJ Anusha Dandekar said, “I want to Move in with Malaika." Kavita Kaushik exclaimed, “What a tigress." Many others dropped fire emojis on Malaika’s post.

The show will revolve around Malaika’s family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her. Moving in with Malaika will stream from December 5.

