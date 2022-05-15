Trolls Call Amitabh Bachchan 'Buddhe' for Wishing Good Morning Late, He Politely Responds 'Was Working All Night'

While Abhishek Bachchan is often praised for his savage replies to social media trolls, looks like his father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan too has learned the art of giving befitting answers from his son. The legendary actor is super-active on social media and often pens his thoughts for his fans on social media. On Sunday, Big B took to his Facebook account and sent morning wishes to his fans.

While fans were quick to flood the comment section of Big B’s post with sweet wishes, some of the social media users also trolled the actor for wishing late good morning. “Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon)," one of the comments read. However, Amitabh Bachchan gave a savage reply to the troll and wished that nobody call him a ‘buddhe’ when he gets old. “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old," the actor wrote.

Advertisement

When another social media user sarcastically mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan has wished morning ‘a little early’, the actor wrote, “Thank you for your taunt. I was working till late hours, shooting got over early morning. Woke up late, so sent wishing right away. I apologise if you are hurt."

One of the netizens joked about how Amitabh Bachchan must have drunk country liquor late at night and therefore he woke up late. To this, the actor wrote in Hindi, “I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala."

Advertisement

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has often received notices for his social media posts. “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines, I think that is who they are, who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. … ya .. !!" the actor wrote in his blog.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Jhund and Runway 34. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.