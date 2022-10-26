Trolls Target Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor Over Surgery Rumours

Bollywood celebrities seem to have immersed themselves in the fun and vigour of Diwali celebrations. Many notable B-town stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey have been papped at lavish Diwali parties, decked up in their glittering festive avatars.

While Janhvi was spotted getting cosy with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at writer-producer Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash, actor Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa Devgan was seen heading towards fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party.

Ever since Nysa was clicked by the paps on Diwali night, she has become a hot topic of discussion among social media users for her striking resemblance to Janhvi Kapoor. People have started comparing Nysa with the Dhadak actress, pointing out their similarities.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video on his Instagram page which captured Nysa sitting in a car, all decked up to arrive in style at the Diwali bash. “Diwali vibes. Nysa Devgan at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash" read the caption.

The actress looked pretty dressed in a light green, embroidered lehenga. The dazzling golden piping of the saree and the exquisitely embellished, plunging-neck blouse were the main highlights of Nysa’s Diwali attire.

After the video was shared on Instagram, netizens pointed out Nysa and Janhvi’s facial similarities. They even took a dig at both Janhvi and Ajay Devgan’s daughter for going under the knife, claiming that the two went to the same surgeon. Here are some of the comments.

“Janhvi and her surgeon are the same," noted one user. “Nysa or Janhvi? How come their noses and face structures look so similar?" questioned another. “Nose job, lip fillers, skin lightening, and what not, they all look the same now," trolled a third individual.

Despite such harsh criticisms, Nysa Devgan enjoys a decent fanbase even without debuting into the film industry. Nysa often shares stunning snippets of her glamorous photoshoots that create a buzz on social media. She is also good friends with Janhvi, Ananya Pandey, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Mili. Touted to be a survival thriller, the trailer of the film with Janhvi’s intense expressions has been widely appreciated by viewers. Mili, helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi’s father and actor, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to premiere on November 4 this year.

