Trolls Target Ranveer Singh as Actor Promotes Kamal Haasan's Vikram on Twitter

Trolls recently targeted Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh after he applauded the Hindi trailer of Kamal Haasan’s next actioner Vikram. The upcoming Tamil film will be released in five different languages in India, with the Hindi trailer unveiled on May 20.

The trailer suggests that the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film would be a polished action thriller. The ’83 actor too saw the trailer and was blown away by what he witnessed. He turned to Twitter to express his pleasure.

He wrote, “Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema Kamal Haasan. This trailer is fire," along with the YouTube link of the trailer.

His words of appreciation, however, did not go down well with the surfers. Netizens rushed to the micro-blogging site soon after his tweet to hit out at the Simmba actor. They suggested that Ranveer initially promoted Bollywood films. Some referred to it as his clever strategy for making friends in the South.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s Tamil trailer reportedly received over 1 crore views in 24 hours. The film’s Hindi trailer was released not long ago. According to the trailer, the film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is heavy on the high-octane action and thriller aspects. The video is filled with action sequences and introduces the lead characters, who are played by Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi play antagonists, while Kamal Haasan represents a rugged persona. The film brings together three of South Indian cinema’s most talented actors: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time.

The original Tamil version, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, will be released in theatres on June 3.

