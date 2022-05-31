Trolls Target Shehnaz Gill For Performing a Ritual In Heels

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill became an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris after the death of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Since then, the Punjabi singer often visits the organisation and spends time with the people there.

On Sunday, May 29, Sana inaugurated an operation theatre in one of the Brahma Kumari’s hospitals in Mumbai. She also performed the ritual of breaking a coconut. But while doing so, she forgot to take off her heels and completed the ritual. The actor wore a complete white salwar suit set and kept her look simple.

And when the video was shared online, many started trolling her. One of the users commented, “According to Hindu tradition, before doing any auspicious work, it is mandatory to put off your footwear." Another wrote, “Who breaks the coconut with their footwear on? Making fun of Hindu Rituals."

On the work front, Shehnaz is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to be believed, she was supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film, but after he walked out of it, she will be seen opposite Jassie Gill now.

According to a source quoted by Etimes, the actor has begun with the first schedule in Mumbai and after that, the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad. Following that, they will be shooting in the northern cities in India.

The actor appeared in the Bigg Boss season 13 and since then she gained a huge fan following. She never failed to disappoint her fans.

