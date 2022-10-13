Trouble Brewing Between Naresh Babu and Pavitra Lokesh? What We Know

Naresh Babu and Pavitra Lokesh have generated quite a few headlines for their reported relationship. Not too long ago, Naresh’s third wife Ramya Raghupati caught the duo together in a Mysore hotel. A source from the hotel said that Ramya created a huge ruckus, leading to police intervention in the matter. Few say Ramya tried to assault Pavitra.

And now the latest is that all is not well between Naresh and Pavitra. Following the death of Naresh Babu’s mother, the veteran actor has been seen with another lady. Whether she is from the film fraternity is also a matter of debate.

This comes even as rumours of Naresh and Pavitra’s wedding surfaced not too long ago. If the rumour is to be believed, they have gotten divorced from their spouses.

Recently, a source said that Pavitra was not getting projects in the industry because of Naresh. The source added that Pavitra was all set to sign a biggie with a famous Telugu star. In the movie, she was playing the mother of the Telugu star. Later, the star refused to work with Pavitra, and hence the director dropped her.

In another case, Naresh and Pavitra became a joke in the industry. They both were working with debutant director Sarath Mandava in Rama Rao On Duty. Pavitra acted as the younger sister of Naresh. A source from the movie said that Naresh asked the makers to keep her as a wife.

