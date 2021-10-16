TRP Race: After Udaariyaan, Pandya Store is the New Entry in Top 5

The Star Plus show, Pandya Store, is the new entry on the list of five most-watched Hindi television shows. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 2 and 7. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

>Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has topped the ratings chart with 4 million views. Besides Rupali, the daily soap also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The Star Plus show’s viewership is only seeing an increase with each passing week.

>Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw an increase in its viewership from last week. The daily soap, which had got 3.2 million views in last week, secured 3.7 million views in this week. It is not very far from enjoying the same viewership as Anupamaa. This Star Plus features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

>Imlie

Imlie has taken the third spot on the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 2.9 million views. In the past weeks, the daily soap was struggling to maintain its position in top three on the list. However, in this week, the show saw an increase in its viewership and is the third most-watched Hindi television show.

>Udaariyaan

Produced by actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan did not seen an increase or decrease in its viewership in week 40. The show has got 2.6 million views like last week. It features Ankit Gupta as Fateh, Priyanka Choudhary as Tejo and Isha Malviya as Jasmin in the lead roles.

>Yeh Hai Chahatein/ Pandya Store

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein is sharing the fifth spot with Pandya Store, which is a new entry this week. Both the shows have secured 2.3 million views. Yeh Hai Chahatein and Pandya Store air on Star Plus.

