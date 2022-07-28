TRP Race: Anupamaa and KKK 12 Continue To Rule, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Gains Big

TRP report for week 29 has been released and just like any other week, this time too, Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by three shows on the second spot - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The third spot of the TRP list is again donimated by three shows namely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Kumkum Bhagya. Imlie and Kundali Bhagya are on the fourth position at the TRP list this week. Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling number five.

Check the top five shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Looks like there is no show which can beat Anupamaa. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead. Recently, Paras Kalnawat, who used to play the role of Samar Shah, left the show. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has been getting a positive response from the audience. The show was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. While contestants are now back to India, if reports are to be believed, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia will be the top 5 contestants of the show this season.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show was on the third spot of the TRP list from the last couple of weeks. However, this time it is on number three. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After a long time, the show is back on the second spot of the TRP list. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. While it was on the second position of the TRP list for over a year, the last weeks turned out to be a little unfortunate when GHKKPM saw a dip in its TRP. However, looks like the show is now back to rule.

Banni Chow Home Delivery

It’s been less than two months since the show premiered and looks like it is already getting immense love from the audience. Banni Chow Home Delivery is on number three at the TRP list. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show was on number four last week but this time is it on the third spot of the TRP list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead. Their chemistry is widely loved by the audience. This show also airs on Star Plus and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Kumkum Bhagya

From number five, Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to number three on the TRP list this week. The show has been running successfully for over seven years now. Earlier, Sriti Jha used to play the lead in the show. However, she recently left the show. Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Imlie

It is one of the most popular television shows on television which saw a dip in its TRP last week when it disappeared from the list. However, Imlie is now back and ruling the fourth spot of the TRP list. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead. It airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya

The show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list from the last few weeks. However, this time it is on number four. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Shakti Arora also joined the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left it. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Bhagya Lakshmi

For another week, Bhagya Lakshmi continues to be on the fifth spot of the TRP list. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. It also airs on Zee TV.

