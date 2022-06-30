TRP Race: Anupamaa Continues To Be On Top, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Also In Top 5

TRP report for week 25 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahtein on the second spot. On the third spot of the TRP list is - Bunny Chow Home Delivery and Imlie. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to number four this time along with Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 is on the fifth spot of the TRP list this week too.

CHECK THE TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK HERE:

Anupamaa

Looks like there is no show which can beat Anupamaa. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead and airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The second spot of the TRP list is also dominated by another Rajan Shahi show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead and their chemistry is widely loved by the audience. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

In last two weeks, Yeh Hai Chahtein has saw a big jump on the TRP list. The show was on the third spot last week whereas it is on the second spot this time. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Bunny Chow Home Delivery

In less than a month, the show has been giving tough competition to all. Maintaining its position on the TRP list, Bunny Chow Home Delivery is on the third spot this week too. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Imlie

It is one of the most popular television shows that has always been able to find a spot on the TRP list. The show has jumped from the fourth position to the third on the TRP list this week. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead and airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With another week, the show saw another decline on the TRP list. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was on the third position of the TRP list last week, this time it is on number four. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

This show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, it has jumped to number four this time. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

It is a reality show that recently premiered on Star Plus. In the show, the actors of various popular shows join and form teams. They compete against each other in several fun-filled games.

Kundali Bhagya

The show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, it is on number four this time. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used to play the role of Karan Luthar, left the show. Actor Shakti Arora replaced him. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Naagin 6

Even though season six of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin did not turn out to be a massive hit, the show enjoys its own fan following. Just like last week, the show is on the number five of this TRP list this time too. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. It airs on Colors TV.

