TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains On Top But a New Show Beats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

TRP report for week 22 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. However, there’s a new show which has impressed everyone in just one week - Bunny Chow Home Delivery. It premiered its first episode on May 30 and in just ten days it has beaten Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to rule the second spot of the TRP list. On the third spot of the TRP list are two shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is followed by Kundali Bhagya on the fourth position. Meanwhile, there are three shows on the fifth spot - Yeh Hai Chahtein, Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya.

Advertisement

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, the show has been on the top of the TRP list for over a year. Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry is widely loved by the audience and the two enjoy a massive fan following. In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Anuj’s brother and sister-in-law returning from America with an intention to take away the Kapadia empire.

Bunny Chow Home Delivery

The show premiered on May 30 and in less than 10 days it is giving tough competition to all other shows. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third spot of the TRP list this week. It was on the second position last week. In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Neil learning that he is Harsh’s illegitimate son. As he leaves the house, Abhimanyu gets upset with Akshara. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This show was on the second spot of the TRP list for a long time. However, this week it has slipped to number three. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. In the recent episode, we saw grief in the Chavan family following Samrat’s death. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya

This show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time has is on number four. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, it was reported that Dheeraj Dhoopar has taken a small break from the show because of other commitments. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

The show was on the third spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time it is on fifth position. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement

Imlie

With another week, Imlie has dropped from another spot of the TRP list. While it was on the fourth position last week, this time it is on the fifth spot. It stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show returned to the TRP list recently. It is on the fifth spot this week. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.