TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable, Mouni Roy's DID Lil Masters Enters Top 5 Shows

TRP report for week 11 has been released. Film and television critic Salil Arun Kumar took to social media and dropped a list of top five shows of the week. Just like every other week, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top spot. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There’s a tie on the third spot between Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth spot of the TRP list, there’s also a new entry on the fifth position - DID Lil Masters.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show enjoys a massive fan following. This week too, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. This comes amid Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans and suspense regarding it. For the unversed, Rajan Shahi’s show has been maintaining the top spot of the TRP list for over a year now.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. If Anupama is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining the second spot for around the same time. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

For another week, the third spot of the TRP list is being ruled by Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love.

Imlie

The show has jumped a spot upwards on the TRP list this week. Imlie was on the fourth position last week, but this time it is on the third position along with Yeh Hai Chahatein. Even though fans were a little skeptical if Manasvi Vashist will be able to win hearts after Gashmeer Mahajani’s exit from the show, clearly there seems no impact on the TRP.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding plot has been helping the makers a lot in retaining the audience. It has raised excitement among AbhiRa fans. However, surprisingly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped from third to fourth position on the TRP list this week. For the unversed, this show also airs on Star Plus and stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

DID Lil Masters

Season five of DID Lil Masters recently premiered and has managed to enter the list of top five shows. It is a dance reality show in which children dance their hearts out to win the prized title. The show is being judged by Remo D’Souza, Mouni Roy and Bendre.

