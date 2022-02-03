TRP Race: Anupamaa Rules Again, Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod Beat Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh

TRP report for Week 4 i.e. from January 28 to February 2 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by another of Rajan Shahi’s shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the third spot is Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Imlie is on the fourth position, Yeh Hai Chahatein is on the fifth spot on the TRP list. Interestingly, all the top five shows this week are from Star Plus.

Check The Top 5 Shows of The Week Here:

>Anupamaa

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s love, care, and bond never fail to impress the audience. The show seems to be unbeatable on the TRP list. It is on the top spot of the TRP report for months now. The show airs on Star Plus and features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna among other actors.

>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After a long time, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been replaced on the TRP list from its second spot. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken over. Interestingly, just like Anupamaa, this show is also produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

>Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was on the second spot on the TRP list for the last 16 weeks. However, this week, the show has slipped down to the third position. It also airs on Star Plus.

>Imlie

The show was on the third spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time, it is on the fourth position. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani and also airs on Star Plus. Recently, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Manasvi Vashist also joined the show.

>Yeh Hai Chahatein

The fifth spot of the TRP list has also been dominated by a Star Plus show - Yeh Hai Chahatein. It features Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana in the lead.

