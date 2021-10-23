TRP Race: Anupamaa, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Among Most Watched TV Shows

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has replaced Yeh Hai Chahatein on the list of five most watched Hindi television shows. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 8 and 14. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

>Anupamaa

Anupamaa’s viewership has fallen down to 3.5 million from last week’s 4 million. Despite the fall in its viewership, the Star Plus soap is the most watched Hindi television show. It has actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

>Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, has got 3.3 million views. It is riding high on the popularity of its lead pair Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) who fans lovingly refer to as ‘Sairat’.

>Imlie

Imlie has retained its third spot on the ratings chart with 2.6 million views. Despite the huge age gap between its lead actors Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, who are seen playing the characters of Imlie and Aditya, respectively, their onscreen chemistry is loved by the viewers. Besides Sumbul and Gashmeer, it also features actress Mayuri Deshmukh.

>Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan has taken the fourth position on the TRP list with 2.5 million views. Produced by actor couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the daily soap has Ankit Gupta playing the role of Fateh, while Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya are seen in the roles of Tejo and Jasmin respectively.

>Pandya Store/Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Pandya Store, which entered the list of five most watched Hindi television shows last week, is sharing the fifth with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 in this week. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has replaced Yeh Hai Chahatein. Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have secured 2.1 million views.

