TRP Race: Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show Among Most Watched TV Shows

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show, which returned to television in August, are among the five most-watched Hindi television shows this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 21 and 27. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

>Anupamaa

Anupamaa has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) list once again. The story revolves around the life of a middle-class homemaker, Anupamaa. The daily soap has actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna playing the lead roles.

>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Not Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the second most-watched television show this week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. It stars Dilip Joshi Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

>Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Since Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) premiered this year, it has been making headlines with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky dialogues or the contestant’s stories of struggle. While weekdays show common people sitting on the hotseat for contesting in the quiz reality show, the Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes, aired on Friday, are graced by celebrity visitors on the hotseat.

>The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season in August. The previous season of the comedy talk show went off air in February because the host, Kapil Sharma, took a paternity break. The Kapil Sharma show team consists of Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.

>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This week, too, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the fifth spot on the ratings chart. YRKKH recently witnessed another generation leap and Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawan are seen taking the story forward. Earlier, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen in the lead roles.

