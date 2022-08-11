TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Regains Its Second Spot

TRP report for week 31 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has regained its second spot after a long time. The two shows are followed by Yeh Hai Chahatien on the third position. Surprisingly there are five shows which are ruling the forth spot of the TRP list - Banni Chow Home Delivery, Imlie, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kumkum Bhagya and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar are on the fifth spot of the TRP list.

Anupamaa

Anuj Kapadia’s car accident and the track that followed have certainly helped the makers of Anupamaa to retain its top spot on the TRP list. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for almost two years now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After a long time, the show has returned to the second spot of the TRP list. It comes as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap with the introduction of Sai and Pakhi’s children to the plot too. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

This show was on the second spot of the TRP list last week. However, it has dropped to number three this time. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been getting a positive response from the audience ever since its premiere. It was on the third spot of the TRP list last week but now it is on number four. The show was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town with several famous television celebrities including Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi Joshi among others. It airs on Colors TV.

Banni Chow Home Delivery

This show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time it has jumped to number four. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man. It also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

This show has been witnessing a decline from the last few weeks and has been ruling either fourth or fifth spot of the TRP list. This week, it is on number four. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While the show disappeared from the TRP list last week, it is now back in the race. Rajan Shahi’s show is now on number four of the TRP list. It stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya

The show has been juggling between number four and number five of the TRP list for a long time now. It was on number five last week but not it is on number four. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Kumkum Bhagya

For another week, Kumkum Bhagya contiues to be on number five of the TRP list. This show has been running successfully for over seven years now. Earlier, Sriti Jha used to play the lead in the show. However, she recently left the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

This show is a new entry in the TRP list this week. It is a game show that airs on star plus only on weekends. In this show, teams of cast members of various shows compete with each other in several fun games. From Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod, all major actors participate in this show.

