TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Others

TRP report for week 28 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On the third spot of the TRP list is Yeh Hai Chahtein. Whereas the fourth spot is dominated by two shows - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are dominating the fifth position on the TRP list.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Looks like there is no show which can beat Anupamaa. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead and airs on Star Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 has aired 6 episodes on television so far. In such short time, it has managed to beat all other shows on the TRP list. The show was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. If reports are to be belived, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia will be the top 5 contestants of the show this season.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

For another week, Yeh Hai Chahtein continues to be on the third spot of the TRP list. it was replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on the second position last week. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show dominated the second spot of the TRP list for over a year. However, it has been witnessing a low in the last few weeks. It continues to be on the third spot this week. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For another week, the show continues to be on number four. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead. Their chemistry is widely loved by the audience. This show also airs on Star Plus and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Kumkum Bhagya

This show disappeared from the TRP list last week. However, it is back in the list of top five shows this time. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. Earlier, Sriti Jha used to play the lead in the show. However, she quit it last week. The show airs on Zee TV.

Kundali Bhagya

The show also continues to be on the fifth spot of the TRP list for another week. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used to play the role of Karan Luthar, left the show. Actor Shakti Arora replaced him. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Bhagya Lakshmi

This show had also disappeared from the TRP list last week but is back in the race now. The show is on the fifth spot of the TRP list this time. Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show airs on Zee TV.

