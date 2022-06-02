TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops List Again, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Disappears

TRP report for week 20 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the second spot. Yeh Hai Chahtein has dropped on the third spot of the TRP list followed by two shows on the fourth position - Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya. On the fifth spot of the TRP list is Kundali Bhagya. This means that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6, which was on the fourth position last week has disappeared from the TRP list now.

Advertisement

Check The Top Shows of The Week Here:

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, the show has been on the top of the TRP list for over a year. Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry is widely loved by the audience and the two enjoy massive fan following. After their marriage, fans are now eager to know the adoption twist in the show. Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The second spot on the TRP list is also dominated by Rajan Shahi’s show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s chemistry in the show is widely loved by the audience. The stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been able to retain its second spot on the TRP list. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. In the recent episode, we saw Sayi announcing her pregnancy which has left fans even more excited. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show was on the second spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time it has jumped to second position. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement

Imlie

This show also dropped by a spot on the TRP list this week. While it was on the third position last week, this time it is on the fourth position. It stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show returned to the TRP list last week and since then it has been able to maintain its fourth spot. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya

This show also made its entry to the TRP list last week and is on the fifth spot this time. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Manit Joura, who used to play the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show, also returned months after quitting it. However, now reports of Dheeraj Dhoopar quitting show soon have been making headlines. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.