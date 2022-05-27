TRP Race: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Retains Its Second Spot, Anupamaa Continues To Lead

TRP report for week 20 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. The second spot of the TRP list is dominated by three shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahtein and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Imlie is on the third spot of the list, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 are on number four. The fifth position of the TRP list is again ruled by two shows, Kundali Bhagya and Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa 2.

Check the top shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot has certainly helped the makers in retaining the audience this week too. The show which stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead has been on the top of the TRP list for over a year now. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The second spot on the TRP list is also dominated by Rajan Shahi’s show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s chemistry in the show is widely loved by the audience. The stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show which was on the third spot of the TRP list last week has jumped to second position this time. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show’s fans were left upset after the show dropped to fourth spot of the TRP list last week. However, it is now back on the second position. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

This show has jumped big on the TRP list this week. While it was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week, it is now on the third position. It stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show was not a part of the top five for the last few weeks. However, this week is on the fourth spot of the TRP list. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 is on the fourth position of the TRP list this week. For the unversed, Naagin 6 has a pandemic twist to it. It depicts how a neighbouring country is trying to create a medical emergency in India and therefore Naagin has been called in to save the country.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

This show is also a new entry on the TRP list this week. It stars Sneha Jain and Haarsh Nagar in the lead. The show revolves around the love story of a young girl named Gehna with a rich boy Anant. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya

It is a new entry on the TRP list this week. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan in the lead. Recently, Manit Joura, who used to play the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show, also returned months after quitting it. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

