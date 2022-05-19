TRP Race: Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Drops Big, Anupamaa Continues To Rule

TRP Report for week 19 has been released and has left all Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans shocked. The show which was on the second position of the TRP list for over a year has now dropped to the fourth spot. Meawhile, Anupamaa continues to maintain the top spot on the TRP list. Other shows which are ruling TRPs this week are - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot is certainly helping the makers in retaining the audience. In the recent episodes of the show, we saw MaAn’s pre-wedding ceremonies taking place. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The second spot on the TRP list is also dominated by Rajan Shahi’s show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If it was Anupama and Anuj’s wedding in Anupamaa that impressed everyone, it was ‘AbhiRa Ki Shaadi’ that won hearts too last week. It stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has jumped from fifth position last week to the third spot of the TRP list this week. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show was on the second spot of the TRP list for over a year. However, this week, it saw a massive drop in its TRP. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now on the fourth spot of the TRP list. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead.

Imlie

The fifth spot of the TRP list is ruled by a Star Plus show too, Imlie. It stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. In the upcoming episode of the show, Aryan and Imlie share some romantic moments and will get dirty after slipping into a pit.

