TRP Race: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Surpasses Anupamaa As No. 1 Show

This is a big update on the TRP list this week. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa, which was ruling the top spot for over two years now, has now dropped to number two. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has replaced it as number one.

Reacting to the TRP report, Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram stories and thanked fans for showering love on his show. “Truly humbled!! Thank you everyone. This one belongs to you THE AUDIENCE. Let’s get back to work," he wrote.

Interestingly, this comes days after Neil Bhatt was about his show’s competition with Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha. “Gaurav (Khanna) and I know each other for a long time. I recently met Rupali ji at Star Parivaar. I met Sudhanshu (Pandey) there too. We all became a big family once we met. There’s healthy competition for doing a good job. That’s there. But as I mentioned, I do not view it as ‘I have to beat them’. That’s not my approach. I am very relaxed," the actor told us.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa are followed by Imlie, Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai and Faltu on the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. While Imlie stars Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty in the lead, YRKKH features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in key roles. Their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by all.

Talking about Faltu, the show premiered on November 2 and in less than a month, it has been getting positive reviews from all. It revolves around the story of an unwanted girl child who has been named as ‘Faltu’ (useless) by her parents. The show stars Niharika Choukey and Aakash Ahuja in key roles.

