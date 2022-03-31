TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Love Story Remains Unbeatable

TRP report for week 12 has been released and seems like there is no show that can beat Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. The show is on the top of the TRP chart once again. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein on the second spot. On the third, fourth and fifth positions are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya respectively.

Check out the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show enjoys a massive fan following and has been on the top of the TRP list for almost a year now. Their chemistry, love and bond is widely appreciated by the audience. Recently, Anupama announced that she will tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia despite Baa and Vanraj’s opposition. She later took a stand for herself and delivered a monologue that won everyone’s heart.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. If Anupama is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining the second spot for around the same time. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has jumped big on the TRP list. It was on the third position last week, but this time it is on the second spot and is giving tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show was on the fourth spot last week but this time it is on number three. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding plot has been helping the makers a lot in retaining the audience. Recently, the television’s much-loved couple got engaged which further raised excitement among fans. Their engagement was also joined by Anupamaa. For the unversed, this show also airs on Star Plus and stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

Imlie

The show has been juggling between the third and fourth position of the TRP list for a long time now. While it was the third most-watched show on television last week, this time it is on number four. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Manasvi Vashist and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show which disappeared from the TRP list last week is back again. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya in the lead. Kumkum Bhagya is the only show on the TRP list that airs on Zee TV.

