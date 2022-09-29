TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Wins, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Follows

TRP report has been released and here we are with the top five shows for week 38. As reported by trade analyst Salil Arunkumar, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list this week too. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The third, fourth and fifth spot of the TRP list are dominated by Yeh Hai Chahatien, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie respectively.

Advertisement

Anupamaa

It is one of the most popular television shows which has been ruling the TRP list for almost two years now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The show revolves around a woman, whose husband cheated on her and when she discovers it, she takes a stand for herself and decides to part ways with him. Produced and directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Advertisement

If Anupamaa has been ruling the top spot of the TRP list for over a year, GHKKPM has been dominating the second spot for almost the same time. The show stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by all. Neil’s real-life wife aka Aishwarya Sharma is also a part of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

The third spot on the TRP list is also dominated by a Star Plus show. Yeh Hai Chahatien stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. In the show, they play the role of Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh respectively. The plot of the show revolves around them coming across each other coincidentally and then falling in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Advertisement

Two of the top five shows on the TRP list are produced by Rajan Shahi - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The latter stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead as Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara respectively. Their on-screen chemistry and love-filled moments are widely loved by the audience. This show airs on Star Plus too.

Imlie

The fifth spot on the TRP list is dominated by Imlie. The show recently took a major twist when with a leap, the entire cast was also changed. Replacing Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty who are now playing the role of Imlie and Atharva respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here