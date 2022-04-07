TRP Race: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 Enters Top 5, Anupamaa Continues To Rule

TRP report for week 13 has been released and here’s a piece of good news for all Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal fans. Naagin 6 has finally entered the list of top five shows. It is on number five of the TRP list this week. However, just like any other week, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa continue to rule the TRP chart. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahtein on the second position. On the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, followed by Imlie on the fourth position. There are three shows on the fifth spot - Naagin 6, Kumkum Bhagya and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Check out the top five shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show enjoys a massive fan following and has been on the top of the TRP list for almost a year now. Their chemistry, love and bond is widely appreciated by the audience. Talking about the plot of the show, Anupama and Anuj are getting married and their wedding preparations are currently underway.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. If Anupama is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining the second spot for around the same time. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

For another week, Yeh Hai Chahatein is giving tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the second spot. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This week too, Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third position of the TRP list. Clearly, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding plot has impressed fans and has helped the makers in retaining the audience. This show also airs on Star Plus and stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

Imlie

There is no change on the fourth spot of the TRP list this week as Imlie continues to maintain its position. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead. Recently, the report of Manasvi Vashist quitting the show made headlines, but there is no official announcement on the same so far.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show was on the fifth position of the TRP list last week as well. It has been running successfully for over seven years now. Earlier today, Shabir Ahluwalia confirmed quitting the show. He used to play the role of a young rockstar Abhishek ‘Abhi’ Mehra in the show. Kumkum Bhagya also stars Sriti Jha and airs on Zee TV.

Naagin 6

Season six of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has been making headlines ever since it premiered earlier this year. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. Naagin 6 has a pandemic twist to it. It depicts how a neighbouring country is trying to create a medical emergency in India and therefore Naagin has been called in to save the country.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

This show is a new entry as well on the TRP list. It stars Sneha Jain and Haarsh Nagar in the lead. The show revolves around the love story of a young girl named Gehna with a rich boy Anant. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

