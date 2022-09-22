TRP Race: TMKOC Surpasses Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Follows

Which is the most liked Hindi television show of the week? Is it Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa or Harshad Chopda’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Which show topped the list this week and which show saw a decline? Worry not, we have answers to all these questions because the TRP list of the week has finally been released.

Ormax India has released a list of the most-liked Hindi television shows of the week (September 10-16). Asit Kumar Modi’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the list. This comes despite netizens complaining about the new ‘Mehta Sahab’ in the show and claiming that Sachin Shroff cannot replace Shailesh Lodha.

Advertisement

While TMKOC has topped the list, it is followed by Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, it is one of the most popular shows on television and is widely loved by all. In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Anupama exposing Toshu’s extramarital affair following which Kinjal refused to live with him and Vanraj ousted him from the house.

Anupamaa is followed by the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show held its semi-finale last weekend. The finale episode will be aired on the coming weekend in which Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

On the fourth spot of the list is Indian Idol which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The fifth position is maintained by the recently returned The Kapil Sharma Show. Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya and Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the sixth and seventh most liked Hindi television show of the week. The two shows are followed by Nishant Singh Malkani’s Raksha Bandhan on the eighth position.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is ruling the ninth spot of the list, whereas the tenth spot is dominated by Kumkum Bhagya.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here