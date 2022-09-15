TRP Race: Toshu's Extramarital Affair Track Wins As Anupamaa Tops List Again

TRP report for week 36 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatien on the second and the third spot respectively. On the fourt spot of the TRP list is Imle, whereas the fifth position is dominated by two shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya.

Anupamaa

It is one of the most popular television shows which has been ruling the TRP list for almost two years now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Anupama confronting her son Toshu over his extramarital affair. Produced and directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, the show is on the second spot of the TRP list. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by all. Recently, the show took a leap with the entry of Sai and Pakhi’s children. Just like Anupamaa, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

This show has been ruling the third spot on the TRP list for almost two months now. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

For another week, Imlie remains to be on the fourt spot of the TRP list. The show recently announced a major twist when the makers shared that with a leap, the entire cast of Imlie will be replaced. It was later confirmed that actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty will be replacing Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After witnessing a decline in the past few weeks, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourt spot of the TRP list this time. The show stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus too.

Kundali Bhagya

The show disappeared from the TRP list last week. However, it is back in the race this time. Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead. Earlier Dheeraj Dhoopar was also a part of the show but he recently quit. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

